abrdn plc Purchases 95,296 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,113 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,296 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Adobe worth $414,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.54.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $657.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $633.81 and its 200 day moving average is $548.61. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.