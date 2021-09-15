abrdn plc Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.17% of Mastercard worth $619,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 104.3% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.34. 81,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,725. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.97. The firm has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

