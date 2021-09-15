abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 540,616 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.28% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $242,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 64.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $124.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,038. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

