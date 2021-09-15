abrdn plc Sells 316,078 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 316,078 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.29% of ConocoPhillips worth $241,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

COP traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. 471,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,242,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

