abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 141,862 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. abrdn plc owned about 0.36% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $459,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.09. The stock had a trading volume of 115,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,352. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

