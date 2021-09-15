Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGRPY stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. Absa Group has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.0724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

