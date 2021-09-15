Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ABST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of ABST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 2,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,080. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $568.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

