Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ABST stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.50. 114,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,366. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of C$12.25 and a 12-month high of C$25.00.

About Absolute Software

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®️ security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

