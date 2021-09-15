Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.14% of Accenture worth $258,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.42 on Wednesday, reaching $345.14. 29,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.70. The firm has a market cap of $219.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.