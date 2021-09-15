ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 4.1%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.10 and last traded at $98.81. Approximately 7,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 348,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.73.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

