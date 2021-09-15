ACoconut (AC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,020.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $625,473.89 and $65,020.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

