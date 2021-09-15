Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACRHF stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17. Acreage has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

