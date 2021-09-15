Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $254,567.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,135.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.41 or 0.07486017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.76 or 0.00392141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.27 or 0.01359227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.16 or 0.00575799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.96 or 0.00558754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00326367 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

