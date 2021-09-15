AdEx Network (ADX) Reaches Market Cap of $71.26 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $71.26 million and $2.61 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00147693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00845002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046710 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 137,496,767 coins and its circulating supply is 129,054,291 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

