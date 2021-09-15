Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.05 and last traded at $104.17. Approximately 7,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 481,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after buying an additional 1,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after acquiring an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $86,309,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3,480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

