Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 17,635 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.