Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 26,936 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 646,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 627,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 48,986 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

