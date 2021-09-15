Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,792 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,184,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $33,436,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

MGP opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.