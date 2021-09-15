Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1,194.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $202,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

