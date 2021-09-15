Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,283.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Shares of AIA opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

