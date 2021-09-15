Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2,574.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 892,056 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SM opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

