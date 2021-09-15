Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 271,132 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 129,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

