Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Albany International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Albany International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Albany International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIN opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

