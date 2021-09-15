Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PTC by 9.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC stock opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.62. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.