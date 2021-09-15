Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American States Water by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American States Water by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

American States Water Profile

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.