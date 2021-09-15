Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 391,786 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NYSE:AR opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

