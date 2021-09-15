Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $55.63 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

