Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $61.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

