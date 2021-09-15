Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.