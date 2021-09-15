Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 628.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after acquiring an additional 82,306 shares during the period.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $68.25.

