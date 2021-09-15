Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 2,905.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEU. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86.

