Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 20,552 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EQT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

