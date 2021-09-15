Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 827.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $144,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 132.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 62,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,448 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

