Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 11,719 Shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 522.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,906 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLX opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. VanEck Steel ETF has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $68.22.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

