Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 19,540 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.