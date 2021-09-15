Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 22,845 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,845 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,940,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in APA by 737.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 499,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in APA by 1,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 341,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.