Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 76,998 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,998 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 157.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIT opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

