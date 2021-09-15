Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in None (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of None at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of None in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of None in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of None during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in None during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in None in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

Shares of VUSB opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. None has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.12.

