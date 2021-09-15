Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a growth of 260.9% from the August 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADYEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adyen has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. Adyen has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

