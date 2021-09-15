Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Short Interest Down 82.4% in August

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 51.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Aequi Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

