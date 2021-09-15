Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,718 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

