Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 20,034 shares of company stock worth $3,176,659 in the last 90 days.

A stock opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.44 and a one year high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

