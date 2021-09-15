agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) CEO Steven Sell Sells 100,000 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AGL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 637,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,391. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.44. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

