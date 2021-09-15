agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director John William Wulf Sells 15,342 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AGL traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. 637,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,722,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,380,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

AGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.