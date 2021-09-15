agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $2,116,061.64 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AGL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 637,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

