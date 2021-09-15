AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stake Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,487 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.34% of AGNC Investment worth $30,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

