Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 4.5%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 1,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,476,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

API has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.11 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 226.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agora by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,287,000 after acquiring an additional 428,532 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 249.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agora by 1,788.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

