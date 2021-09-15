Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 4.5%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 1,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,476,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.
API has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.11 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 226.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agora by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,287,000 after acquiring an additional 428,532 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 249.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agora by 1,788.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
