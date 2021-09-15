Agrello (DLT) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and $1.08 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.18 or 0.00832801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00046572 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,850,765 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

