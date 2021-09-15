AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $33,577.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00849732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047038 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

