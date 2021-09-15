AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.73 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $38.73 million and approximately $874,089.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00145291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.66 or 0.00838916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046358 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,708,422 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.